Rishi Sunak's popularity at lowest, 70% survey respondents view the UK PM as 'unfavourably'
Rishi Sunak also saw his popularity among Conservative Party voters slide to its lowest with 56% respondents saying they view the PM negatively, compared to 40% with positive view.
Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has seen his popularity drop to its lowest ever, as a YouGov survey found 70 percent of respondents (seven in ten) say they have an unfavourable opinion of him, while only 21 percent said they view him favourably. This brings his score in at -49, down 10 points since November this year.