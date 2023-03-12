Rising global temperatures will reduce coffee production, warns scientists2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 06:28 PM IST
- The amount of land suitable for coffee cultivation globally could halve by 2050 due to climate change.
The much loved beverage, the pick-me up for the every so busy generation- Coffee could get more expensive if the global temperatures keep rising. A new research has shown that climate obstacles that reduce the production of coffee has become more frequent than ever, thereby affecting coffee plantation in Africa and Asia.
