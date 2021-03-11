Rising market interest rates pose 'risk' to economy: ECB's Lagarde

The ECB bought 59.9 billion euros in February and 53 billion euros in January. The purchases ran as high as 120 billion in June 2020. The purchases will come out of the total of 1.85 trillion-euro set aside for the program; almost 1 trillion euros of that has yet to be used. The ECB says it will continue the purchases until at least the end of March 2022, and in any case until it judges that the pandemic crisis phase is over.