It has been a well known fact for quite some time that type 2 diabetes and an unhealthy lifestyle both increase the risk of dementia. Driving the point home, new research states that people with type 2 diabetes could lower chance of developing dementia if they lead a healthy lifestyle. The research of hundreds of thousands of people in the UK presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden shows that people with type 2 diabetes had a lower chance of developing dementia as long as they lead a healthy lifestyle.

