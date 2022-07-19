Risk of hospitalised Covid-19 deaths can be predicted by blood viscosity: Study

Doctors typically measure hematocrit and globulins (the difference between total protein and albumin) in all patients for diagnosis and monitoring treatment of hospitalised patients; however, blood viscosity is not directly measured. The hematocrit and globulins can be used to calculate blood viscosity. In this study, the estimate of blood viscosity was more strongly associated with mortality in COVID-19 patients than other commonly used risk stratification measures. This is a simple calculation that could be added to electronic medical records or lab forms to improve the chances of survival in COVID-19 patients who are hospitalised.