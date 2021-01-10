Risks loom large amid a virus and vaccine face-off

The recession caused by covid-19 has been the severest since the two World Wars and the Great Depression of 1930s. The global economy, which began recovering in mid-2020, is losing steam as the virus strikes back in the UK, the US, Europe and Japan. Advanced economies (US, EU, and Japan) contracted less sharply last year compared to the World Bank’s forecast in June 2020, but are now projected to expand at a slower pace this year. China was a growth outlier last year, having curbed the scourge, and is likely to power the so-called emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) this year with a 7.9% expansion.