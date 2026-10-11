Riyadh airport attack kills Indian national in Saudi Arabia, injures 10 more: Embassy reacts, ‘Completely unacceptable’

The Indian Embassy has condemned the Riyadh airport attack on 10 October. It has contacted authorities about 11 injured Indians. The attack initially killed 12 people, with no Indians listed among the deceased. More than 300 people were injured at Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport.

According to the latest report by the BBC, the death toll has risen to 13. An Indian national succumbed to their injuries on 11 October, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed.

“It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the embassy wrote in a social media post.

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In its Sunday statement, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia called the Saturday incident a “dastardly attack”. It said officials were following developments and checking the injured Indians’ condition.

“It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available,” the Indian embassy wrote.

The deceased included four Saudi nationals and two Bangladeshis. Others were from Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Sudan and the United States. Each of these six countries lost one national in the attack.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “strongly condemned” the repeated attacks on the airport. It said recent strikes had caused deaths, injuries and property damage. The ministry offered condolences to bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest.,” the MEA said in a statement.

Houthis claim responsibility There was another attack on 11 October. The Saudi-led military coalition has confirmed that the second attack was conducted within 24 hours of the first attack. An unidentified projectile hit Terminal 4, used for domestic flights.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for targeted attacks. The group said it had attacked the airport in three phases.

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It claimed the strikes disrupted air traffic and completely closed the airport. The report described the Houthis as an important strategic partner for Iran.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that an unidentified projectile had struck a passenger terminal, causing a fire. Forces linked to Yemen’s recognised government reported eight air strikes against Houthi sites near Taiz, according to Al Jazeera.