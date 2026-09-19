Riyadh airport: Explosions, black smoke and flight disrupt after Saudi ‘hostile aerial threat’ alert amid Houthi attacks

A large plume of black smoke was visible near Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday (September 19) after explosions were heard in the Saudi capital, hours after authorities issued alerts warning of a potential aerial threat.

Reuters reported a huge column of black smoke rising near the airport, with the airport highway, terminal buildings and other facilities visible in the foreground. Flames were also seen rising from behind what appeared to be fuel tanks.

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An AFP journalist at the scene reported seeing firefighters attempting to extinguish a burnt-out fuel tank bearing the logo of Saudi oil giant Aramco.

Saudi authorities did not immediately say what caused the smoke or the explosions.

Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 reported “major problems” at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, with the airport placed under its highest disruption index. Flights were reported to have faced cancellations and delays.

Saudi Arabia issues ‘hostile aerial threat’ alert Saudi civil defence sent emergency phone alerts to residents overnight, warning of a possible aerial attack in Riyadh and the eastern city of Al-Kharj.

A Reuters journalist in Riyadh's Olaya district heard explosions before the all-clear. AFP journalists also reported hearing two explosions after residents received an alert shortly before 3 a.m.

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“The area is under a hostile aerial threat,” the warning message said, according to AFP.

Saudi authorities did not identify the source of the threat or say whether any incoming missile or drone had been intercepted.

The alert marked the first such warning for Riyadh since the latest escalation involving Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group began in July.

Houthis intensify attacks on Saudi Arabia The incident comes amid an escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, including the country's capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis have been carrying out attacks against Saudi targets since announcing a naval blockade against Riyadh in July. Their attacks have targeted Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea.

The escalation has raised concerns over global oil supplies and maritime trade, particularly because the Red Sea route represents an important alternative route for Gulf exports while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.

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On Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had thwarted what he described as “criminal attempts” in Sanaa. He blamed Saudi Arabia and vowed retaliation.

The Houthis have also accused the Saudi Air Force of carrying out hundreds of strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in recent days.

UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks The UN Security Council on Friday condemned continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes affecting civilian and energy infrastructure.

The council said the attacks, which have injured civilians including women and children, risked widening the conflict and threatening maritime security and international trade.

It also condemned the Houthi military escalation in Yemen and called for practical cooperation to prevent the group from obtaining weapons, military training, financing and other assistance used to conduct attacks.

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Saudi Arabia seeks to contain Houthi advance The latest attacks come as the Houthis have rapidly expanded their territorial control in Yemen, including areas along the Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia has carried out scores of airstrikes against Houthi-held areas but has failed to halt the group's advance. Riyadh has also sought assistance from the United States, though Washington reportedly declined a Saudi request to strike the Houthis.

The US State Department on Thursday approved a $24.3 billion sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, saying the deal would help Riyadh deter current and future threats.

Red Sea shipping and Saudi oil exports under pressure The Houthi advance along Yemen's Red Sea coastline has heightened concerns over the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a major maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

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The group says ships from Saudi Arabia are its primary shipping targets.

Data from maritime tracking firm Kpler showed Saudi crude exports through Bab al-Mandab had declined since July, although five loaded Saudi ships passed through the waterway in the latest week cited by AFP.

The renewed fighting has also worsened Yemen's humanitarian crisis. The United Nations said more than 112,000 people had been displaced, while nearly 3,000 others had fled across the sea to Djibouti.

The latest escalation follows the collapse in July of a fragile truce that had largely contained the Saudi-Houthi conflict since 2022.

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