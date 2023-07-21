Roald Dahl Museum acknowledges author’s ‘undeniable’ antisemitism

Roald Dahl Museum acknowledges author’s ‘undeniable’ antisemitism2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:00 PM IST
The Roald Dahl Museum in Britain said that the renowned children's writer's racism was 'undeniable and indelible'. They have also pointed out that the museum is undertaking work towards ‘combatting hate and prejudice’ in the literature of Roald Dahl.
Roald Dahl, the renowned author of children's literature including Matilda", "The BFG" and "Charlie And The Chocolate Factory" was expressly antisemitic and that is no news. However, the Roald Dahl Museum in Britain has acknowledged the racist in the extremely popular children's literature author.
