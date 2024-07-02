Robberies, revenge killings send Gaza deeper into chaos

When thieves in central Gaza stole the battery out of Muhammed Abu Karsh’s car in March, he chased them down a dark road and was shot dead in the head.

Relatives called the police, who inspected the crime scene in rural Deir al-Balah, but that was about all they could do.

“They said they don’t have a prison anymore and that if they find the perpetrator, his family might attack them as well," said his cousin, Mahmoud Fuaad. “We see fights between families on a daily basis. People know that they won’t be punished for anything they do."

Nearly nine months into the war between Israel and Hamas, crime and violence among Gazans is on the rise, from robbery and killings to smuggling and protection rackets. The trend is taking more Palestinian lives, endangering already fragile international aid operations and drawing warnings from American and Arab officials who worry Gaza could suffer a complete failure of governance for years to come.

Israel has broken Hamas’s grip on public order but hasn’t filled that void itself or allowed entry by the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority to restore basic services, saying it wants to work with politically unaffiliated Palestinians.

In northern Gaza, from which most of the population has fled, abandoned homes that haven’t been bombed by Israel are susceptible to the pillaging of furniture, solar panels and gas cylinders. Residents who have stayed behind and tried to secure neighbors’ homes say looters have grown more brazen, claiming that the suffering imposed by war gives them license to steal whatever they need.

Most of Gaza’s population is now crowded into tent camps and bombed-out urban centers in south and central areas, without enough food, water or medicine. Violent disputes over basic supplies break out daily, and the Hamas-controlled police force is either absent or powerless, according to residents.

“The police are now working according to emergency plans and imposing safety and security in the places where they can," including trying to prevent looting, pursue thieves and return stolen goods to their owners, said the head of Gaza’s government media office, Ismail al-Thawabta.

Thawabta said Israel had targeted dozens of police stations and killed hundreds of police officers since the start of the war, undermining the force’s ability to operate at full capacity. The Israeli military campaign “aims to sow chaos, disrupt safety and security in the Gaza Strip and create an administrative and governmental vacuum," he said.

After the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel led by Hamas—which the U.S. has designated a terrorist organization—Israel set out to destroy the group in the enclave. Israel’s military said that it is working to dismantle Hamas’s military and administrative capabilities and that it takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm, in line with international law.

The Israeli prime minister’s office declined to comment on the lawlessness in Gaza.

In one recent incident, a dispute between teenagers from two families in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp eventually drew in their adult relatives. One man killed another man, crushing his head with a concrete block, according to a witness.

The victim’s family took revenge by setting fire to the other family’s apartment building, the witness said. Firefighters contained the blaze and the police dispersed the crowd that had gathered, but the arguments continued, he said.

“I hate Hamas and never supported them, but I wish they were back to control Gaza due to the lawlessness we have," the witness said. “It’s becoming so scary."

Before the war, police patrolled the streets, which Gazans considered relatively safe, with little petty crime and harsh punishment meted out to criminals.

The war began with the Oct. 7 assault on Israel in which 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, according to Israel, and more than 240 hostages were taken into Gaza. In Israel’s military response, around 38,000 people in Gaza have been killed, mostly civilians, according to Palestinian officials who don’t say how many of the dead were combatants.

The police presence across Gaza these days is sporadic. Police stations have been bombed and prisons abandoned, so locking up criminals isn’t an option. Many police officers have been killed; others have been displaced and are occupied trying to secure food and other basic supplies for their families.

Police who still work are overwhelmed and understaffed, telling robbery victims that if they tried to track down every stolen good they wouldn’t have time to do anything else. Gaza’s fuel shortage and intermittent communications mean they can’t drive police cars and there is no dispatch, so they patrol on foot and can’t call for backup.

They usually don’t wear uniforms or carry weapons for fear of being targeted by Israel. They are also at risk of getting in the middle of cycles of retaliatory violence and becoming targets themselves. Some cover their faces to hide their identity to avoid retaliatory attacks.

“Hamas’s military capabilities have been degraded," said a U.S. official involved in aid operations. “So, too, have its capabilities to enforce law and order, so absolutely nobody should be surprised that this is the situation inside of Gaza right now."

The level of insecurity, between crime and Israeli airstrikes and raids, has reached a new high in recent months, Palestinians say. Many report no longer feeling safe on the street late at night for fear of being held up at gun or knife point.

Lawlessness has enabled the growth of cigarette smuggling on aid trucks entering Gaza from Israel, and protection rackets targeting warehouses where such goods are stored, according to residents and aid workers.

These criminal enterprises endanger the lives of aid-truck drivers and obstruct the delivery of essential goods, prompting humanitarian groups to pause some operations and reconsider whether they can continue to operate in Gaza.

The war and a near-total blockade have crippled basic infrastructure in the tiny enclave, sparking hunger and disease that have pushed desperate Palestinians to loot aid trucks and warehouses. In February, more than 110 people were shot or trampled to death when thousands of Palestinians surrounded an aid convoy in Gaza City and Israeli troops opened fire. Israeli officials said Palestinian gunmen also opened fire, resulting in some of the deaths.

“The overall breakdown of law and order…is a huge operational constraint for everybody in Gaza," William Schomburg, head of sub-delegation in Gaza for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in late June. “We see very high instances of looting, which is at least in part driven by the desperation of civilians."

Israel’s reluctance to take responsibility for civil administration and refusal to allow Hamas or the Palestinian Authority any leeway to run basic civil services has created a dangerous power vacuum. That is adding to U.S. concerns as Israel prepares to wind down major combat operations in Gaza without a clear plan for what comes next.

U.S. officials, concerned about the breakdown in law and order impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid, have been working with Israel and the United Nations to resolve the issue, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week.

“Right now, in the places where Israel has conducted military operations but no longer is there on the ground, you do see this anarchy," Miller said. He said it was the responsibility of the Israeli military to work with the U.N. to fix the problem—adding that the best solution would be a cease-fire and a plan for postwar governance, security and reconstruction.

When an incident occurs, civilians usually ask around the neighborhood to track down the police. But officers are rarely able to do more than to restore a margin of order to the scene, allowing cycles of revenge to persist.

On June 25, the children of two families sheltering in tents near the beach in Deir al-Balah began squabbling over who would be first to fetch water from a communal faucet. The dispute escalated and the children’s parents exchanged gunfire for about 10 minutes, witnesses said.

Suhail Badwan, a father in his 40s, was caught in the crossfire and died, said a cousin and a neighbor. Police arrived and sent the gunmen away, then left after half an hour without making any arrests.

Saleh al-Batati and Fatima AbdulKarim contributed to this article.

Write to Stephen Kalin at stephen.kalin@wsj.com