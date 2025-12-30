Robbers drill into German bank, steal cash, gold and jewelry worth $35 million

Thieves smashed into a German bank in the Western city of Gelsenkirchen, grabbed cash, gold, and jewellery worth some 30 million euros in the early hours of Monday, news agency AFP reported. They forced their way into the German Savings Bank's vault room using a large drill, and ransacked more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes.

Security camera footage showed masked individuals leaving the bank’s parking garage in a black Audi RS 6. Police said the vehicle was fitted with a number plate that had been reported stolen earlier in the city of Hanover. Witnesses also said several men were seen carrying large bags through the parking garage stairwell overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Investigators believe the gang remained inside the premises for much of the weekend, during which they forced open the safe deposit boxes.

Also Read | Fevicol takes a playful dig at Louvre Museum robbery; social media reacts

Although the suspects have not yet been caught, hundreds of anxious customers gathered outside the bank branch on Tuesday seeking answers. Police cordoned off the area and prevented people from approaching the building.

The burglary was discovered after a fire alarm was activated, prompting emergency services to respond and find the breach.

A police spokesman told AFP that the break-in was “indeed very professionally executed”, comparing it to the heist film “Ocean’s Eleven”.

“A great deal of prior knowledge and/or a great deal of criminal energy must have been involved to plan and carry this out,” he said.

Also Read | Louvre Museum robbery CCTV footage surfaces, robbers seen cutting glass

According to police estimates, the more than 3,000 affected safe deposit boxes carried an average insured value of 10,000 euros, putting the total damage at around 30 million euros.

Several victims have informed officers that the actual value of the items stolen was far higher than the insured limits of their boxes.

The police spokesman said “disgruntled customers” had gathered outside the branch, which remained closed for security reasons after threats were made against staff.

“We’re still on site, keeping an eye on things,” he said, adding that “the situation has calmed down considerably”.