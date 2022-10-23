Robbie Coltrane death: Harry Potter star died due to multiple organ failure

Robbie Coltrane death: Harry Potter star died due to multiple organ failure1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
- Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his role as Hagrid in Harry Potter, died on 14 October due to multiple organ failure
Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for his role of the gentle half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, died on 14 October due to multiple organ failure. Coltrane died at the age of 72, at a hospital in his native Scotland.
Coltrane was a well-known actor, especially for his brilliant work in "Harry Potter" and "James Bond." According to his death certificate, he was suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. His agent Belinda Wright, who was working with him for 40 years, announced the news, thanking the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their “care and diplomacy".
She described Coltrane as a "unique talent" and his role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world.
"For Me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent and brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him. Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time," she said in a statement announcing his death.
“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy." the statement said
His loss was mourned by several noted faces from the world of cinema and his co-actors from Harry Potter like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also paid their tributes to the legendary actor.
Robbie Coltrane, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan, changed his name in the 70s to pay tribute to the jazz legend John Coltrane.
