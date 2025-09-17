Robert Munsch's final chapter - an 'assisted dying': What is it and where is it legal? Explained in 5 points

Canadian authorities have approved beloved children’s author Robert Munsch, whose timeless tales like The Paper Bag Princess and Love You Forever have enchanted generations, for medically assisted dying in the country.

Although the 80-year-old still has not fixed a date, he told New York Times Magazine that he ‘will go when he faces real trouble talking and communicating.’

What is Medical assistance in dying? Medical assistance in dying (MAID) is a process that allows someone who is found eligible to be able to receive assistance from a medical practitioner in ending their life.

‘Assisted dying’ is an umbrella term that includes MAID, assisted suicide and euthanasia.

Who is eligible? Although vastly same, eligibility for medical assistance in dying (MAID) varies depending on which nation a person is from.

As per Canada's legislations, a person seeking MAID has to meet the following conditions:

Be eligible for health services funded by a province or territory, or the federal government

Be at least 18 years old and mentally competent, which the Canada government describes as being capable of making health care decisions for oneself

Have a grievous and irremediable medical condition

Make a voluntary request for medical assistance in dying

Give informed consent to receive medical assistance in dying Why Robert Munsch wanted MAID? Robert Munsch was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 and is also battling Parkinson's disease. Although both diseases have various treatments to manage the symptoms, they are irremediable.

In his interview with the NYT, Munsch said his decision to seek medical assistance in dying was shaped after he watched his brother die from Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is the most common form of motor neurone disease (MND).

How is MAID performed? In Canada, there are 2 methods of MAID:

Clinician-administered MAID : a physician or nurse practitioner administers a lethal substance (for example, an injection) that causes death.

: a physician or nurse practitioner administers a lethal substance (for example, an injection) that causes death. Self-administered MAID: a physician or nurse practitioner prescribes or provides a lethal drug that the eligible person ingests or otherwise administers to themselves. How MAID works in other countries? Across the US, assisted dying - which many critics reportedly prefer to call assisted suicide - is legal in 10 states, as well as in Washington DC.

In Europe— six countries — Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain and Austria — have legal frameworks for assisted dying. Unlike the proposals in England and Wales, their laws extend beyond people who are terminally ill.

Over the last few years, assisted dying has been made legal in most of Australia. While in New Zealand, patients must be terminally ill and expected to die within six months. That is extended to 12 months for those with a neurodegenerative condition in some parts of Australia, reported BBC. Does India have provisions? India has laws about euthanasia.