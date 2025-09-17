Robert Munsch's final chapter - an 'assisted dying': What is it and where is it legal? Explained in 5 points

Canadian authorities have approved beloved children’s author Robert Munsch, whose timeless tales like The Paper Bag Princess and Love You Forever have enchanted generations, for medically assisted dying in the country.
Although the 80-year-old still has not fixed a date, he told New York Times Magazine that he ‘will go when he faces real trouble talking and communicating.’
Medical assistance in dying (MAID) is a process that allows someone who is found eligible to be able to receive assistance from a medical practitioner in ending their life.
‘Assisted dying’ is an umbrella term that includes MAID, assisted suicide and euthanasia.
Although vastly same, eligibility for medical assistance in dying (MAID) varies depending on which nation a person is from.
As per Canada's legislations, a person seeking MAID has to meet the following conditions:
Robert Munsch was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 and is also battling Parkinson's disease. Although both diseases have various treatments to manage the symptoms, they are irremediable.
In his interview with the NYT, Munsch said his decision to seek medical assistance in dying was shaped after he watched his brother die from Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which is the most common form of motor neurone disease (MND).
In Canada, there are 2 methods of MAID:
India has laws about euthanasia.
In India, active euthanasia is illegal and punishable under the Indian Penal Code. However, the Supreme Court has legalised passive euthanasia — allowing the withdrawal of life-support for terminally ill patients under strict conditions, including advance medical directives or living wills.