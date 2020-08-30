Robot boats leave autonomous cars in their wake

The Mayflower is programmed to handle storms as well as it can. Experienced mariners helped inform how it will behave in rough seas, and experienced shipbuilders constructed its hull. But no nonmilitary surface ship of its size has ever attempted an unmanned trans-Atlantic crossing. And shipping remains a dangerous profession, even for crewed vessels. In 2019, 41 large ships were lost. Ships of every size succumb to a variety of threats, from fires to rogue waves. Since the Mayflower will spend periods of its voyage with no connection to shore—in some spots in the Atlantic, even satellite internet can be unreliable—it could vanish without a trace on its maiden voyage.