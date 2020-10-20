Roche CEO warns against high hopes for speedy covid vaccines

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cited a similar late-2021 timeline in an interview last month. Pfizer Inc., one of the leaders in the vaccine race, said last week it wouldn’t be able to apply for an emergency authorization for use in the U.S. before late November of this year and that it will need to continue monitoring safety for two years. And because not everyone will choose to get the shot, Covid-19 will probably be endemic even if a vaccine is available, said David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly & Co.