Rockets from Gaza hit southern Israel, Hezbollah claims drone strike on Haifa base ahead of Hamas attack anniversary

  • Israeli forces are on alert for attacks ahead of the grim anniversary of Palestinian militants' unprecedented attack.

Livemint
Published6 Oct 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The Israeli military reported that rockets fired from northern Gaza entered southern Israel on Sunday, just a day before the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on October 7. 

In a statement, they confirmed “Several projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas".

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching an air assault on a maintenance and rehabilitation base located south of Haifa. The group stated that they deployed a squadron of attack drones in this operation, further escalating tensions in the region.

The ongoing hostilities highlight the fragile security situation as both Israeli and Palestinian militant groups remain poised for confrontation, especially around significant anniversaries that evoke heightened emotions and potential escalations.

(More to come…)

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 07:48 PM IST
