‘Rodent infestations', ‘leaky pipes’, still Canada refuses to fix PM official residence. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Justin Trudeau, who lived there when his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau was the PM, said that no prime minister wants to spend taxpayer dollars on upkeeping the house.
For over 70 years, 24 Sussex Drive has served as the official residence of Canada's prime ministers, hosting notable figures such as John F. Kennedy, Princess Diana, and Mikhail Gorbachev. However, the property has been allowed to fall into disrepair and now stands empty, plagued with issues such as asbestos, lead, mold, and aging infrastructure. The latest concern includes rodent infestation.
