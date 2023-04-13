For over 70 years, 24 Sussex Drive has served as the official residence of Canada's prime ministers, hosting notable figures such as John F. Kennedy, Princess Diana, and Mikhail Gorbachev. However, the property has been allowed to fall into disrepair and now stands empty, plagued with issues such as asbestos, lead, mold, and aging infrastructure. The latest concern includes rodent infestation.

National Capital Commission (NCC), the federal agency that manages the property, cites, ‘rodent infestation …leaves us with excrements and carcasses between the walls and in attic and basement spaces.’

BBC News reported, The disrepair has gotten so dire the NCC was worried 1,500 people at a recent garden party on the grounds might have gone "rushing into this uninhabitable building" to seek shelter during a tornado warning.

The estimated cost to fix the house properly is over C$36m ($26m; £21.5m), otherwise there might be a "catastrophic collapse" of the building due to the rusted water pipes and drafty windows.

PM Justin Trudeau will never live at the house

The 34-room, 12,000 square-foot residence was once Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's childhood home. He lived there when his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, served as prime minister. But, he decided not to make it his official residence when he became the prime minister

"I made the decision a number of years ago not to move into that house, and to ensure that my family lived in a smaller but better place in Rideau Cottage," he told reporters recently, after the National Post newspaper first reported on the rodent problem at 24 Sussex.

He also asserted that no prime minister wants to spend taxpayer dollars on upkeeping the house. "Anything that a prime minister decides that they can potentially benefit from — that's one of the reasons that that house has gone into the ground since the time I lived there — is that no prime minister wants to spend a penny of taxpayer dollars on upkeeping that house," he said in a 2018 interview with the CBC.

A national embarrassment

The current state of the property has been described as a "national embarrassment," and JDM Stewart, author of "Being Prime Minister," has stated that the house needs to be "stripped down to the studs."

The disrepair has led to calls for the property to be fixed or knocked down and replaced with a modern residence. A January opinion poll by the non-profit Angus Reid Institute suggested that half of the country opposes renovating the property, with a third of respondents calling for a new residence to be built. Trudeau has left the decision up to bureaucrats and has stated that there are "ongoing consultations" about the fate of the property.