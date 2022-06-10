Rolex worn during World War II 'Great Escape' sells for $189,000

Imeson was liberated from another POW camp at the end of the war in 1945.
He wore the watch until his death in 2003 at the age of 85. It was first auctioned in Britain in 2013.
The watch was sold along with several other items, including a Royal Air Force whistle and a membership card for The Goldfish Club -- reserved for pilots and crew who have crash landed into the sea and survived.
