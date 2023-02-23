Rolls-Royce beats forecasts with 57% profit rise
As Rolls-Royce announced a 57% rise in underlying operating profit on Thursday, he said his transformation programme was already underway and moving at pace
Britain's Rolls-Royce beat expectations with a 57% rise in underlying operating profit to 652 million pounds ($787 million) for 2022 on Thursday, helped by a better performance in Civil Aerospace and Power Systems.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×