Romania bars far-right candidate Calin Georgescu from presidential election run

Romania's central election authority on Sunday barred far-right pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu from running in May's presidential election re-run, a decision likely to deepen a constitutional crisis in the European Union and NATO member.

The cancellation on December 6 of the presidential election due to allegations of Russian meddling in Georgescu's favour has thrust Romania to the heart of a dispute between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and European nations over how democratic values should be defined.

In a detailed account published late on Sunday, the election authority said its decision was based on the Constitutional Court's move to cancel the election after Georgescu did not respect ballot regulations.

"It is inadmissible when rerunning the election to consider that the same person meets the conditions needed to accede to the presidency," the argument said.

Georgescu had been the surprise frontrunner in last year's ballot, and members of Trump's administration called its cancellation an example of European governments suppressing freedom of speech and political opponents.

Sunday's decision, which tech billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk called "crazy" on his social media platform X, risks deepening a rift between transatlantic allies that has already been shaken by the White House's shift in policy towards Ukraine.

While Musk and Vice President JD Vance have criticised the cancellation of the election, several European diplomats including German, French, Dutch and Spanish ambassadors have expressed support for the independence of Romanian courts.

"A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide!", Georgescu wrote on X in English. "Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!"

The election authority, which includes Supreme Court judges and representatives of political parties, ruled 10 to four against letting Georgescu stand. The rejection can be challenged in the constitutional court.

The election bureau generally checks the validity of the paperwork, wealth and campaign funding statements, as well as required endorsement signatures.

Hundreds of Georgescu supporters gathered outside the election bureau shouting "Thieves!", "Traitors!" and "Freedom", throwing rocks and trying to force their way through a security cordon.

Protesters tore up stones from the pavement, overturned cars, set trashcans on fire. Police used teargas to try to break up the protests.

Georgescu submitted his candidacy for the May ballot re-run on Friday amid doubts that he would be allowed to run.

Romania's highest court annulled the ballot two days before the second round of voting in December, citing allegations of Russian interference in Georgescu's favour, which Moscow has denied.

Georgescu is under criminal investigation on six counts, including membership in a fascist organisation and communicating false information about campaign financing. He won the first round following a highly coordinated TikTok campaign even though he has said he has spent zero funds on his campaign.

He has denied all wrongdoing.

"The central election authority has taken its role seriously, beyond that of candidacy registration office," said Sergiu Miscoiu, a political science professor at Babes-Bolyai University.

