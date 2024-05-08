Romania to Consider Sending One of Its Patriot Defense Systems to Ukraine
Romania will consider sending one of its Patriot air defense systems to neighboring Ukraine to help the war-torn country fend off Russian aerial attacks, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.
Romania will consider sending one of its Patriot air defense systems to neighboring Ukraine to help the war-torn country fend off Russian aerial attacks, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message