Who are Ron Dermer, Khalil al-Hayya, and Jared Kushner? Leaders steering Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt today

Gaza peace talks: As delegations from Israel and Hamas convene in Egypt to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, attention has turned to the figures leading the talks: Ron Dermer for Israel and Khalil al-Hayya for Hamas.

Who is Ron Dermer?

Ron Dermer, 54, has been heading Israel’s negotiating teams since February. Serving as the country’s minister of strategic affairs, he is widely regarded as one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest and most trusted advisers.

Born and raised in Miami Beach, Florida, to a father who served as mayor, Dermer has cultivated strong ties with US politicians, particularly within the Republican Party. He previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the US from 2013 to 2021.

Dermer’s influence extends beyond conventional diplomacy. US and Israeli media have cited him as a key strategist behind significant initiatives, including efforts to normalise Israel’s ties with Arab states. In Egypt, Dermer is expected to remain aligned with Netanyahu’s vision for Gaza.

Who is Khalil al-Hayya?

Leading the Hamas delegation is Khalil al-Hayya, 64, the group’s most senior surviving member outside Gaza. Al-Hayya recently survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Qatar, during which Israel launched targeted air strikes.

Born in Gaza City, al-Hayya has long been a member of Hamas’s politburo and was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006. He has endured multiple assassination attempts over the years and has been detained by Israel in the past.

The senior Hamas leader has suffered personal losses during the ongoing conflict, including the deaths of his son, Homam, and his office director, Jihad Labad, in Israeli strikes on Doha. Speaking publicly on Saturday, he said:

“What I see every day of killing and destruction in Gaza makes me forget the pain of losing my children and loved ones.”

Al-Hayya has led Hamas’s negotiating team in multiple previous talks and will advocate for Arab and Muslim support as mediators attempt to secure a ceasefire.

Jared Kushner: Representing Trump and the US Representing the United States at the talks is Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff. Kushner has played a central role in previous Middle East peace initiatives and is expected to push for rapid progress on Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, which includes contentious proposals such as Hamas disarmament.

What to know about today’s Gaza talks in Egypt Delegations from Israel and Hamas are meeting to discuss a plan to end the war in Gaza.

The meeting follows Hamas’s agreement to certain provisions of Donald Trump’s peace proposal, though the Palestinian group has not committed to disarmament, one of the key points in the plan.