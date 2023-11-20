Rosalynn Carter, US first lady known as ‘Steel Magnolia', dies at 96
Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, known as the 'Steel Magnolia,' died at age 96. She played an integral role in her husband President Jimmy Carter's tenure and was a strong advocate for mental health.
Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, whom President Jimmy Carter called "an extension of myself" primarily due to her leading role in his tenure even as she actively promoted the cause of mental health, died on Sunday at age 96, the Carter Center said, as per Reuters.