Rose Hanbury's home Houghton Hall denies possessing stolen Chinese artifacts
Chinese TikTok users recently targeted Houghton Hall, alleging that the historic estate harbours treasures taken during China's last imperial dynasty.
Lady Rose Hanbury's United Kingdom estate Houghton Hall has refuted claims regarding the possession of antique valuables allegedly looted from China, as per a Hindustan Times report. The accusations arose following scrutiny towards artefacts in the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley's grand residence.