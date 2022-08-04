She has won a gold medal at 72, was forced to be in a wheelchair 20 years back2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 01:42 PM IST
Rosemary Lenton of Scotland won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games at the age of 72.
Twenty years after experiencing health issues that required her to use a wheelchair, Rosemary Lenton of Scotland competed in her first Commonwealth Games. She has now won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games at the age of 72 after defeating Pauline Wilson in the women's pairs B6-B8 final.