Twenty years after experiencing health issues that required her to use a wheelchair, Rosemary Lenton of Scotland competed in her first Commonwealth Games. She has now won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games at the age of 72 after defeating Pauline Wilson in the women's pairs B6-B8 final.

When a simple procedure resulted in an illness and a slew of more operations, Lenton completely changed her life. The Dumfries woman, formerly a competitive cyclist and sailor who had completed charity rides through China and Russia, took up bowling in 2005 and has since competed in three World Championships, taking home a silver medal in one of them.

It's GOLD for Team Scotland! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥇



Rosemary Lenton & Pauline Wilson make it two from two in the Para B6-B8 Pairs after Scottish gold in the men's event yesterday! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4KK4vjRsP9 — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) August 3, 2022

She later started curling in a wheelchair and has participated in nine World Championships. She is currently the Commonwealth bowls champion at the age of 72.

“Absolutely fantastic," When asked how it felt to win, Lenton responded. “I’m dreaming. We both played excellently. We always knew we could do it. In the round-robin we didn’t always produce it, but when it really mattered we did, and that’s the important thing.

The gold medal match between Scotland's team and Australia's Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell was closely contested, with the score tied at 5-5 after eight ends. Australia failed to score any more points as Lenton and Wilson won 17-5. However, Scotland picked up the pace after grabbing the lead in the ninth end and never looked back.

Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin of South Africa defeated Michelle White and Gillian Platt of England to win the bronze medal match. With a 3-0 lead after the first end and a pull-ahead run to set up an 11-2 lead by the seventh end, South Africa enjoyed the early advantage and eventually won 16-7.

