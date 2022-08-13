‘One of the Royals owners said to me, ‘Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck’ and slapped me across the face three or four times,’ Taylor made a stunning claim
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor released his autobiography “Ross Taylor: Black & White" and has revealed that he was offended by racial remarks from teammates and staff in New Zealand dressing rooms during his career spanning sixteen years, insisting that the national cricket board could do more to bring Polynesian talent into the sport.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor released his autobiography “Ross Taylor: Black & White" and has revealed that he was offended by racial remarks from teammates and staff in New Zealand dressing rooms during his career spanning sixteen years, insisting that the national cricket board could do more to bring Polynesian talent into the sport.
Meanwhile earlier today, a chapter from the book was released on New Zealand's website stuff.co.nz, in which Taylor makes another chilling revelation about his time at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, stating that he was “slapped" by the franchise's owners after he was dismissed on a duck during a game against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), according to Hindustan Times report.
Meanwhile earlier today, a chapter from the book was released on New Zealand's website stuff.co.nz, in which Taylor makes another chilling revelation about his time at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, stating that he was “slapped" by the franchise's owners after he was dismissed on a duck during a game against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), according to Hindustan Times report.
“When you fetch that sort of money, you’re desperately keen to prove that you’re worth it. And those who are paying you that sort of money have high expectations – that’s professional sport and human nature. I’d paid my dues at RCB: if I’d had a lean trot, the management would have had faith in me because of what I’d done in the past. When you go to a new team, you don’t get that backing. You never feel comfortable because you know that if you go two or three games without a score, you come under cold-eyed scrutiny. A case in point: Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn’t get close. Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie. One of the Royals owners said to me, ‘Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck’ and slapped me across the face three or four times," Taylor wrote, the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“When you fetch that sort of money, you’re desperately keen to prove that you’re worth it. And those who are paying you that sort of money have high expectations – that’s professional sport and human nature. I’d paid my dues at RCB: if I’d had a lean trot, the management would have had faith in me because of what I’d done in the past. When you go to a new team, you don’t get that backing. You never feel comfortable because you know that if you go two or three games without a score, you come under cold-eyed scrutiny. A case in point: Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn’t get close. Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie. One of the Royals owners said to me, ‘Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck’ and slapped me across the face three or four times," Taylor wrote, the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The former New Zealand skipper further wrote that even when it seemed the owner didn't mean those slaps, he couldn't “imagine" such a thing happening at a professional level. Taylor had represented the Royals in the 2011 edition of the tournament, the Hindustan Times report said.
The former New Zealand skipper further wrote that even when it seemed the owner didn't mean those slaps, he couldn't “imagine" such a thing happening at a professional level. Taylor had represented the Royals in the 2011 edition of the tournament, the Hindustan Times report said.
Notably, Taylor has a Samoan heritage on his mother's side. He announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year and revealed in his autobiography "Ross Taylor Black and White" the racial remarks that he and other teammates endured from white players in the dressing room, according to news agency ANI report.
Notably, Taylor has a Samoan heritage on his mother's side. He announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year and revealed in his autobiography "Ross Taylor Black and White" the racial remarks that he and other teammates endured from white players in the dressing room, according to news agency ANI report.