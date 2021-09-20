After a four-month-long pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Canada's largest airline Air Canada has resumed its operations to Delhi again, it said on Monday.

"Yes, the route is resuming," Air Canada wrote on Twitter, responding to a passenger's query on resumption of flights to India.

All passengers planning to travel to Canada are required to carry an RT-PCR test or Rapid PCR test taken not more than 18 hours before departure from the testing lounge at terminal 3 of Delhi airport.

"The only accepted Covid-19 tests are an RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test that must be taken no more than 18 hours before your departing Air Canada flight to Canada from the Covid-19 Testing Centre & Lounge across from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi," the airline said.

"Air Canada requires either of these specific tests. No other test from any other clinic within India will be accepted, even if you are connecting from a different city," it added.

The airline suspended India operation since April this year due to the sudden surge in Covid cases during the second wave.

In addition, Air Canada has also confirmed to the passengers that a passenger "may also be able to travel if you provide proof of a certified positive PCR test result taken between 14 and 180 days before your scheduled departure flight to Canada," Air Canada Covid testing requirements guidelines read.

Air Canada flight operation to India is taking place under the Air Bubble agreement between 28 countries which includes Canada.

