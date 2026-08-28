Row explained | Why Bangladesh is bullish on China's J-10 fighters, not Dassault Rafale

Bangladesh is moving ahead with plans to procure China's J-10CE fighter jets and attack helicopters as part of its effort to modernise the Bangladesh Air Force. A draft agreement for the procurement has been prepared following negotiations, according to Prime Minister's Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported.

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The proposed acquisition has also brought the Chinese J-10CE into focus because of its reported use by Pakistan during last year's Operation Sindoor by India. Bangladesh has pointed to the aircraft's claimed performance against India's French-made Dassault Rafale, as well as the J-10CE's lower reported cost compared with Western alternatives.

But the claim that a J-10C shot down an Indian Rafale remains disputed. India has not said that a Rafale was downed, while Pakistan claimed that it had destroyed multiple Indian aircraft, including Rafales.

So, why is Bangladesh considering the J-10CE rather than the Rafale?

Why Bangladesh is not buying Dassault Rafale Dhaka is considering the J-10CE as part of a broader programme to acquire fourth-generation multirole combat aircraft, fighter jets, attack helicopters, VIP helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicle systems.

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According to The Daily Star, Zahed said the government had held negotiations over J-10CE fighter jets and attack helicopters and had prepared a draft agreement. The purchase could go ahead if funds are allocated in the current fiscal year; otherwise, it could be pushed to the next budget.

Cost is one of the factors Bangladesh has highlighted. Zahed said Chinese fighters are significantly cheaper than comparable European aircraft, including the Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon.

The J-10CE is the export version of China's J-10C. China operates the J-10C, while Pakistan has fielded the export J-10CE.

Bangladesh also already has experience operating Chinese-made military equipment. Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, told Bangladesh-based publication Prothom Alo that acquiring the J-10C would be a continuation of Bangladesh's use of Chinese military equipment and could enhance its defence capabilities.

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However, Muniruzzaman also cautioned that Dhaka would need to consider the geopolitical implications of buying Chinese fighter jets, particularly given Bangladesh's trade relationship with the US.

India's stance: New Delhi never said Rafale was shot down The debate over the J-10CE's combat performance stems largely from the India-Pakistan conflict last year.

Pakistan claimed that it had shot down six Indian aircraft, including three Rafales, using Chinese J-10CE fighters. China also attributed Indian aircraft losses to the J-10's capabilities.

India, however, never confirmed that a Rafale had been shot down. New Delhi acknowledged losing multiple aircraft during the conflict but did not specify the number or types. India also rejected Pakistan's claim that six Indian aircraft had been destroyed.

Reuters subsequently reported that the Indian losses were linked to a miscalculation over the range of the PL-15 air-to-air missiles fired by the J-10s, rather than demonstrating that the Chinese fighter itself was superior to the Rafale.

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According to that account, India had operated on an assumption that the missile's range was around 150 km, while its actual range was around 200 km.

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J-10C vs Rafale: How do they compare? The Chinese J-10C is a single-engine, medium-weight, 4.5-generation multirole fighter. It uses a delta-wing and canard configuration and is designed for high agility and high angle-of-attack performance. Its latest variant features an AESA radar, improved electronic warfare systems, datalinks and compatibility with the PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile.

The J-10C can reach speeds of around Mach 2.1 at high altitude and has a combat radius of roughly 1,100 km, according to reports.

The Rafale, built by France's Dassault Aviation, is a twin-engine multirole fighter designed for a wide range of missions, including deep strikes, reconnaissance, anti-ship operations and nuclear deterrence.

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The Rafale has a combat radius of around 1,850 km, considerably greater than the J-10C's reported radius. Its twin-engine configuration also allows it to carry a larger weapons and fuel load. The aircraft has 14 hardpoints and can fly at up to Mach 1.8.

Both aircraft feature AESA radar systems, but their approaches differ. The Rafale uses the Thales RBE2 AESA radar alongside its SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, while the J-10C uses an AESA radar integrated with its electronic warfare and datalink systems.

The Rafale, meanwhile, has a heavier strike capability and longer combat radius, making it better suited to prolonged and deep-strike missions.

Why the J-10CE appeals to Bangladesh The J-10CE offers a combination of lower reported acquisition costs, modern avionics, multirole capability and compatibility with Bangladesh's existing Chinese-origin military equipment.

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Prothom Alo reported that Bangladesh's interest in the J-10CE dates back to discussions with China, including a March 2025 meeting in Beijing where then-interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed interest in acquiring the fighter.

The latest negotiations have now progressed to a draft agreement covering J-10CE aircraft and attack helicopters, according to Zahed.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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