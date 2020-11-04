Row over levies on digital economy firms threaten to derail India-US ties

With India and many EU nations introducing their own taxes, the Trump administration in June suspended talks and warned of retaliatory measures. India maintains equalisation levy on e-commerce is a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory tax aimed at all offshore digital economy firms accessing the local market, and is not aimed at American corporations alone. India also said in its response to US Trade Representative’s (USTR’s) initiation of a probe into the tax that it was consistent with global tax treaties and the World Trade Organization (WTO), Mint reported in July.