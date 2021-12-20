Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Royal Caribbean says 48 passengers test positive for Covid-19 on ship

A file photo of Royal Caribbean's new cruise ship ‘Wonder of the seas’
1 min read . 07:12 PM IST Agencies

Almost all —98% — of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated, and 95% of the people onboard were fully vaccinated, Royal Caribbean said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Royal Caribbean Group said on Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19. The ship arrived in Miami on Saturday.

It said the passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Cases aboard the Symphony were identified using contact tracing after one guest tested positive. 

Almost all -- 98% -- of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated, and 95% of the people onboard were fully vaccinated, the Miami-based company said in a statement Sunday.

All guests who tested positive were asymptomatic or had “mild symptoms," spokeswoman Lyan Sierra-Caro said. “We continuously monitored their health."

The outbreak comes as the cruise industry tries to recover from last year’s Covid-driven shutdown and bad publicity in the early days of the pandemic after some nations refused to let exposed passengers disembark.

Royal Caribbean’s shares fell 3.2% to $70.06 before the start of regular trading Monday in New York. The stock had lost a quarter of its value since Nov. 5, closing Friday at $72.51, in part as infections once again start to surge worldwide.

No future voyages of the ship will be affected, Sierra-Caro said. Sailing on the ship requires full vaccination and negative test results for people above age 12. Children who aren’t vaccinated must have a prior negative test and also test negative at the terminal before boarding, the company said.

