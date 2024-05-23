Royal family cancels public engagements as UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for surprise summer elections on July 4
King Charles III has announced to cancel a string of engagements after the finalisation of UK general elections set to take place on July 4
In the wake of Rishi Sunak's surprise summer general elections announcement, the royal family has postponed engagements “that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign." UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak requested King Charles dissolve the Parliament to initiate elections. The Royal family's announcement came after Sunak's request was approved.