Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in ‘Suits’, read scripts before shooting1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Meghan Markle in ‘Suits’ was monitored by the Royal Family, according to creator Aaron Korsh.
It has come to light that Meghan Markle had a particular word barred from her character's dialogue during the filming of Suits. This new insight was shared by Suits creator Aaron Korsh during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message