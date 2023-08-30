It has come to light that Meghan Markle had a particular word barred from her character's dialogue during the filming of Suits. This new insight was shared by Suits creator Aaron Korsh during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meghan Markle's journey from a successful acting career to Royal life has been widely discussed. The former-Suits-star-turned-Duchess portrayed the character of Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, capturing audiences' attention from 2011 to 2018.

Amid her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, the show announced that the seventh season would mark her departure. Although Suits concluded after its ninth season in 2019, its popularity has resurged after hitting Netflix in June 2023.

Also Read: 'Wounds too deep’; Kate Middleton will ‘never forgive' Meghan Markle, but William ready make peace with Harry Korsh revealed a rather amusing anecdote involving a particular term that the royal family apparently didn't want Markle's character to utter. The term in question is "poppycock", a whimsical expression for nonsense. Korsh planned to incorporate this term into a scene between Meghan's character and her co-star Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed Mike Ross in the series.

When asked how the Royal Family had managed to read the scripts, Korsh replied to the publication, “I don’t know how they got ’em. I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them."

The creator explained that "poppycock" was something of an inside joke with his in-laws. However, the Royal Family's reservations led to a change in plans. It seems that the term, likely due to its phonetic similarity to another word, wasn't to be associated with the Duchess. Korsh speculated that this change was possibly made to avoid potential controversies around the word.

Also Read: Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s marriage will ‘end in tears’: Prince William’s godmother Korsh was candid about his initial disappointment at this alteration. He mentioned how he had already informed his in-laws about the intended use of "poppycock" in the show. Nonetheless, the creative alteration was made to the script, although the exact process through which the royal family came to know about the dialogue change remains a bit of a mystery.

