comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ News / World/  Royal family didn't inform Harry of the Queen's death but...: 5 shocking revelations from tell-all book
Back Back

Royal family didn't inform Harry of the Queen's death but...: 5 shocking revelations from tell-all book

 Livemint

A book Endgame, by journalist Omid Scobie, has reignited the racism debate within the British monarchy, revealing instances of 'casual racism' faced by staff members and comments on Archie's skin colour.

As one of the many topics Scobie touches on in his book about the royals of Britain, here are some of the biggest revelations about King Charles III and his family in the book (Instagram/@sussexroyal)Premium
As one of the many topics Scobie touches on in his book about the royals of Britain, here are some of the biggest revelations about King Charles III and his family in the book (Instagram/@sussexroyal)

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal Family, a book by royal journalist and author Omid Scobie called 'Endgame' reignited the stir around the British monarchy, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In his book, Scobie revealed that Prince Harry had not been contacted by anyone from the Royal Family about Queen Elizabeth's deteriorating health, according to Scobie. His family members hadn't informed him of the Queen's passing, and he found out through a breaking news notification on his phone.

As one of the many topics Scobie touches on in his book about the royals of Britain, here are some of the biggest revelations about King Charles III and his family in the book, the report further added.

Scobie interviewed people of colour for his book, who revealed that they were subjected to "casual racism" by members of the Royal Family. A former employee said, "Ignorance and casual racism are as bad as you think they are. Sometimes, it felt like another era," as quoted in the report

Archie, son of Harry and Meghan, had his skin colour questioned by two members of the Royal Family, according to Scobie's book. Meghan and Charles revealed the information in letters exchanged, but the names of those involved have not been released, the report added.

Meghan Markel and Kate Middleton were asked by senior advisors to "cosplay" Princess Diana through their gestures and clothing decades after Diana's death, according to the author. During public appearances, they were also instructed to mimic Diana's comments and quirks, the book revealed.

Scobie writes in his book that Charles III is known to be hard on the staff for little things around the palace, throwing frequent "temper tantrums".

The author wrote in his book, "There have been reports of temper tantrums at night… if the prince’s pyjamas aren’t pressed, sources have claimed, there is hell to pay… There is even a rumour (one that, surprisingly, sources have confirmed) that Charles likes to have someone squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him ahead of his bedtime routine," as quoted in the report.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Dec 2023, 01:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App