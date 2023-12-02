Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's exit from the Royal Family, a book by royal journalist and author Omid Scobie called 'Endgame' reignited the stir around the British monarchy, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In his book, Scobie revealed that Prince Harry had not been contacted by anyone from the Royal Family about Queen Elizabeth's deteriorating health, according to Scobie. His family members hadn't informed him of the Queen's passing, and he found out through a breaking news notification on his phone.

As one of the many topics Scobie touches on in his book about the royals of Britain, here are some of the biggest revelations about King Charles III and his family in the book, the report further added.

Scobie interviewed people of colour for his book, who revealed that they were subjected to "casual racism" by members of the Royal Family. A former employee said, "Ignorance and casual racism are as bad as you think they are. Sometimes, it felt like another era," as quoted in the report

Archie, son of Harry and Meghan, had his skin colour questioned by two members of the Royal Family, according to Scobie's book. Meghan and Charles revealed the information in letters exchanged, but the names of those involved have not been released, the report added.

Meghan Markel and Kate Middleton were asked by senior advisors to "cosplay" Princess Diana through their gestures and clothing decades after Diana's death, according to the author. During public appearances, they were also instructed to mimic Diana's comments and quirks, the book revealed.

Scobie writes in his book that Charles III is known to be hard on the staff for little things around the palace, throwing frequent "temper tantrums".

The author wrote in his book, "There have been reports of temper tantrums at night… if the prince’s pyjamas aren’t pressed, sources have claimed, there is hell to pay… There is even a rumour (one that, surprisingly, sources have confirmed) that Charles likes to have someone squeeze exactly one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush for him ahead of his bedtime routine," as quoted in the report.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.