Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn as the Royal Family seemed to have snubbed her by not sending any public birthday wishes on social media. The Duchess of Sussex, who now resides in California with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, had been accustomed to receiving birthday messages on social media from the Royal Family in the past.

Usually, on a family member's birthday, the official Royal Family social media accounts post a heartfelt message along with a photograph at precisely 9 am. However, this time, there was total radio silence on Meghan's birthday, leaving many to wonder if it was a deliberate "most British snub you could imagine", Andy Barr from 10Yetis told The Mirror US.

"I am sure that there will have been communications behind the scenes to wish her a happy birthday but the social media silence is the most British snub you could imagine," The Mirror quoted Barr as saying.

Experts in social media and communication weighed in on the situation, suggesting that the lack of public wishes might be a powerful message in itself. While acknowledging that there might have been private communications to convey birthday wishes, the absence of an official public post raised eyebrows, the publication added.

"The modern day social media equivalent of saying 'it’s fine' when clearly it isn’t. If the Royal Family had said anything it too would have been over analysed so maybe they thought it best to keep quiet," Barr added.

The decision to not publicly acknowledge Meghan's birthday comes after the couple stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 and moved to California. The move sparked controversy and caused tensions within the Royal Family, leading some to speculate that the silence on Meghan's birthday might signify deeper underlying sentiments.