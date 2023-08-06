Royal Family ignores Meghan Markle on birthday, no wish for Prince Harry’s wife1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Meghan Markle's birthday snub by the Royal Family sparks speculation.
Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn as the Royal Family seemed to have snubbed her by not sending any public birthday wishes on social media. The Duchess of Sussex, who now resides in California with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, had been accustomed to receiving birthday messages on social media from the Royal Family in the past.