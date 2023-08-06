Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / World/  Royal Family ignores Meghan Markle on birthday, no wish for Prince Harry’s wife

Royal Family ignores Meghan Markle on birthday, no wish for Prince Harry’s wife

1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Meghan Markle's birthday snub by the Royal Family sparks speculation.

Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday on August 4, 2023

Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn as the Royal Family seemed to have snubbed her by not sending any public birthday wishes on social media. The Duchess of Sussex, who now resides in California with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, had been accustomed to receiving birthday messages on social media from the Royal Family in the past.

Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn as the Royal Family seemed to have snubbed her by not sending any public birthday wishes on social media. The Duchess of Sussex, who now resides in California with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, had been accustomed to receiving birthday messages on social media from the Royal Family in the past.

Usually, on a family member's birthday, the official Royal Family social media accounts post a heartfelt message along with a photograph at precisely 9 am. However, this time, there was total radio silence on Meghan's birthday, leaving many to wonder if it was a deliberate "most British snub you could imagine", Andy Barr from 10Yetis told The Mirror US.

Usually, on a family member's birthday, the official Royal Family social media accounts post a heartfelt message along with a photograph at precisely 9 am. However, this time, there was total radio silence on Meghan's birthday, leaving many to wonder if it was a deliberate "most British snub you could imagine", Andy Barr from 10Yetis told The Mirror US.

Also Read: Meghan Markle has ‘moved on’, no more ‘negative’ about Harry’s equation with Charles, William

"I am sure that there will have been communications behind the scenes to wish her a happy birthday but the social media silence is the most British snub you could imagine," The Mirror quoted Barr as saying.

Also Read: Meghan Markle has ‘moved on’, no more ‘negative’ about Harry’s equation with Charles, William

"I am sure that there will have been communications behind the scenes to wish her a happy birthday but the social media silence is the most British snub you could imagine," The Mirror quoted Barr as saying.

Experts in social media and communication weighed in on the situation, suggesting that the lack of public wishes might be a powerful message in itself. While acknowledging that there might have been private communications to convey birthday wishes, the absence of an official public post raised eyebrows, the publication added.

Experts in social media and communication weighed in on the situation, suggesting that the lack of public wishes might be a powerful message in itself. While acknowledging that there might have been private communications to convey birthday wishes, the absence of an official public post raised eyebrows, the publication added.

Also Read: Once ‘bosom buddies’, Meghan Markle no more friends with George Clooney; Gravity actor says he doesn’t know her

"The modern day social media equivalent of saying 'it’s fine' when clearly it isn’t. If the Royal Family had said anything it too would have been over analysed so maybe they thought it best to keep quiet," Barr added.

Also Read: Once ‘bosom buddies’, Meghan Markle no more friends with George Clooney; Gravity actor says he doesn’t know her

"The modern day social media equivalent of saying 'it’s fine' when clearly it isn’t. If the Royal Family had said anything it too would have been over analysed so maybe they thought it best to keep quiet," Barr added.

The decision to not publicly acknowledge Meghan's birthday comes after the couple stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 and moved to California. The move sparked controversy and caused tensions within the Royal Family, leading some to speculate that the silence on Meghan's birthday might signify deeper underlying sentiments.

The decision to not publicly acknowledge Meghan's birthday comes after the couple stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 and moved to California. The move sparked controversy and caused tensions within the Royal Family, leading some to speculate that the silence on Meghan's birthday might signify deeper underlying sentiments.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.