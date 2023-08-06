Meghan Markle's 42nd birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn as the Royal Family seemed to have snubbed her by not sending any public birthday wishes on social media. The Duchess of Sussex, who now resides in California with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, had been accustomed to receiving birthday messages on social media from the Royal Family in the past.

