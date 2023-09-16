comScore
Royal Family, Kate-William maintain silence on Prince Harry's birthday

 1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:05 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry's birthday went unacknowledged by the Royal Family for the second year in a row amid ongoing tensions.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the sitting volleyball finals at the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured soldiers, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)Premium
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the sitting volleyball finals at the 2023 Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for injured soldiers, in Duesseldorf, Germany September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

Prince Harry, who turned 39 on September 15, spent his special day at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. Alongside him was Meghan Markle, his wife, and together the couple relished a traditional German meal at a renowned brewery. 

Despite this festive atmosphere, a prominent absence was felt: the Royal Family refrained from any public birthday wishes for the Duke of Sussex. Earlier in August, the Royal Family maintained silence on Meghan's birthday as well.

For the second consecutive year, the Royal Family’s official social media accounts, encompassing those of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, remained silent on the occasion of Prince Harry's birthday. This silence extends to other family events as well. Neither Prince Archie nor Princess Lillibet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, received public birthday wishes from the royal household this year.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth was left waiting on Lilibet's birthday; Harry-Meghan never allowed the monarch to celebrate

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the broader Royal Family has been tense, especially after the release of a Netflix docuseries involving the couple last December.

The rift deepened with the publication of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare", this January. The book contained startling revelations about his associations with senior Royal Family members, including Prince William, his brother.

This silence isn't a one-off occurrence; even last year, Prince Harry's birthday was unacknowledged by the Royal Family, as per The Independent. The absence then was attributed to a period of national mourning, marking the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Also Read: Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in ‘Suits’, read scripts before shooting

When the publication approached for comment, spokespersons for Kensington and Buckingham palaces chose not to respond. Meanwhile, the official social media account for Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a glimpse of their countryside excursion in England on September 15.

One of the users commented in the post, “It's Prince Harry's birthday today. Care to wish him well." Another user wrote, “Happy birthday Prince Harry." “Happy Birthday Harry. You did a great job with the invictus," came from another user who wrote in reply to Kate and William’s Instagram post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
