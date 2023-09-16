Royal Family, Kate-William maintain silence on Prince Harry's birthday1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Prince Harry's birthday went unacknowledged by the Royal Family for the second year in a row amid ongoing tensions.
Prince Harry, who turned 39 on September 15, spent his special day at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. Alongside him was Meghan Markle, his wife, and together the couple relished a traditional German meal at a renowned brewery.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message