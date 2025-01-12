Speculation surrounds whether King Charles will attend Donald Trump’s oath-taking ceremony. The US president-elect has extended an invitation to the British Royal Family. However, a Royal expert has expressed doubts about their attendance. The Royal Family’s tradition of staying politically neutral may be the reason. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brittani Barger said in an interview with the Daily Express US that, while invitations may be extended to the Royals, they are not obligated to accept.

"Trump may have invited them, but that doesn't mean they will go," she said.

"Royals are invited to things all the time and decline invites. I'd be very shocked to see them at the inauguration, especially with how divisive the election was and how things still are between the left and MAGA (Make America Great Again)," Barger added.

She noted that the Royal Family routinely declines invitations, particularly for politically-sensitive events, without causing offence.

As per Barger, the Royals' position remains above politics. She believes attending such a ceremony could conflict with this principle. While the British Royal Family has never attended a US Presidential inauguration, Barger pointed out that monarchies in other nations have participated in similar diplomatic events.

King Charles and Queen Camilla toured Australia for the first time in October 2024. It was the monarch’s first major overseas trip since being diagnosed with cancer. According to royal author Phil Dampier, Charles and Camilla should also visit the United States.

“I would have thought a trip to the States would be a great thing as well. Trump seems to be very fond of the King. Obviously, he'd like to have him. That would be enormous if the King and Queen went to America," he said.

Donald Trump on Harry-Meghan Donald Trump's 2024 US election victory over Kamala Harris has raised questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future in America. Trump's past remarks about Harry's drug use have added to the speculation. Earlier, Trump hinted he might "take action" about Harry's immigration status in the US.

“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump told Daily Express US in February 2024.