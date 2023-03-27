Royal Family members now have to pay rent, as per King Charles’ new plan

Royal Family members now have to pay rent, as per King Charles’ new plan2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 01:55 PM IST
For years, a number of relatives of the Royal Family have been availing subsidized palace accommodations for their London apartments.
King Charles is starting to modernise the monarchy by reducing the finances of the Royal Family, including eliminating subsidised rent and housing for working Royals, according to reports. After his coronation in May, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt and the Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens will look at inefficiencies in the "top-heavy Royal household".
