Royal family not focused on Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series: ‘They have far bigger priorities’

Meghan Markle has returned to Netflix with the second season of her series With Love, Meghan, set to premiere on August 26. However, it appears the royal family has no plans to tune in.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, speaking to Fox News Digital, claimed that the show has barely registered on the radar of the senior royals. "According to my sources, Season 2 is not even on the palace’s radar," said Schofield. “It poses no impact on the core four: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.”

Schofield suggested that the family considers the content of the new series — which includes lifestyle features such as homemade bath salts — to be of little significance. "When it comes to something as trivial as Meghan Markle making bath salts, the royals have far bigger priorities," she added.

The expert also referred to recent comments made by friends of Prince William and Princess Kate, published in Bella magazine. They reportedly described Meghan’s recent projects as “budget” and “rushed.”

"This sentiment aligns with what my sources tell me," Schofield continued. "There’s a sense of desperation in these ventures — something the royal family simply cannot relate to. They won’t lose sleep over the release of ‘With Love, Meghan’. It won’t be on their calendars, and they certainly won’t be making her pasta or bath salts."