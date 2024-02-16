Royal family update: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt Sussex title for their children, says report
According to reports, children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were known as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor” before King Charles acceded the throne.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to use Sussex as the surname of their children, several reports claimed this week. The Times reported on Thursday, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rebranded their website to 'unify' their family after their children started using the Sussex title."