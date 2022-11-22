Royal Family won’t call Prince Harry even if King Charles is too unwell to perform duties2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 09:48 AM IST
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the latter’s native Southern California in January 2020.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the latter’s native Southern California in January 2020.
Even if King Charles is too unwell to carry out his duties, the Royal Family has stated that Prince Harry would not fill in for him. The House of Lords was informed that this proposal would serve as a workable fix and safety net to guarantee the continuation of the legislative and executive branches of government. The same goes for Prince Andrew.