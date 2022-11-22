Even if King Charles is too unwell to carry out his duties, the Royal Family has stated that Prince Harry would not fill in for him. The House of Lords was informed that this proposal would serve as a workable fix and safety net to guarantee the continuation of the legislative and executive branches of government. The same goes for Prince Andrew.

The list of people who could be asked to serve as Councillor of State now includes Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Anne, Princess Royal. In order to make the arrangement workable, diaries will be organised.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the latter’s native Southern California in January 2020 after resigning as senior members of the Royal Family.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton, however, claims that Prince Harry had considered leaving the family long before he actually did. Harry was still looking for a way out in December 2018, when talking about interviews at a hotel in London.

Prince Andrew quit his public positions in May 2020 in response to criticism over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. The Queen terminated his honorary royal charitable patronage and military affiliations in January 2022.

A statement from Buckingham Palace to the government now states that King Charles III will not be replaced by non-working members of the Royal Family when he is away from home or if he becomes unwell and is unable to carry out his responsibilities. Instead, only family members who are employed will be required to serve in this capacity.

The Lord Privy Seal informed Parliament's upper house regarding a new Bill. Counsellors of State perform a variety of duties, such as officially endorsing legislation, approving appointments and authorising the affixing of the Great Seal on official documents like Royal Proclamations, Lord Privy Seal said. The position occasionally includes summoning Privy Council meetings, he added while mentioning that the Bill serves as a workable fix and safety net to guarantee the continuation of the government's operations.