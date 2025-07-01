Subscribe

Royal Prince of Germany Harald von Hohenzollern dies at 63, days before welcoming first child

Prince Harald of Hohenzollern, 63, has died unexpectedly from a heart attack in Namibia, just days before his first child's arrival. His wife, Princess Josefa, announced the news on social media, expressing her grief and intention to step back from public duties during this difficult time. 

Published1 Jul 2025, 10:44 PM IST
Princess Josefa announces the death of husband, Prince Harald just before the child's birth
Princess Josefa announces the death of husband, Prince Harald just before the child's birth (X)

Prince Harald of Hohenzollern, from Germany, has passed away at 63, only days before welcoming his first child. Harald's wife, Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern, 51, announced the news on social media.

In a post on the social media platform Instagram, she wrote in German, “Dear fellow citizens of Leonberg, today I am writing with a heavy heart. My beloved husband, Harald v. Hohenzollern, died completely unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac death. This loss hits me very deep," while sharing several photos of them.

 

Prince Harald died of a heart attack in Namibia, where he was engaged in the diamond industry. Meanwhile, Princess Josefa is campaigning for re-election as mayor of Leonberg in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, according to a report by People.

The couple married in September 2024 in Josefa's hometown of Kollnburg after meeting two years earlier, Hello! reports. Their first child is expected in July.

 

"I need time to grieve, say goodbye and be there for our unborn child," the princess wrote in her message. “That's why I will be stepping back from campaigning and social media in the coming days,” she added.

"I hope for your understanding during this time off and thank you from the bottom of my heart at this point for your condolences and support," she concluded.

The House of Hohenzollern is a formal German royal dynasty, with members originating from Hohenzollern, Brandenburg, Prussia, the German Empire, and Romania. While the princess is popular among the locals as the “singing mayor." She is a music lover and frequently attends cultural events in the area.

The royal house was overthrown during the German Revolution after World War I, but two branches of the aristocracy still exist. Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia, heads the former royal Prussian line, while Karl Friedrich, Prince of Hohenzollern, leads the former princely Swabian line, according to the People report.

 
