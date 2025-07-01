Royal Prince of Germany Harald von Hohenzollern dies at 63, days before welcoming first child

Prince Harald of Hohenzollern, from Germany, has passed away at 63, only days before welcoming his first child. Harald's wife, Princess Josefa von Hohenzollern, 51, announced the news on social media.

Advertisement

In a post on the social media platform Instagram, she wrote in German, “Dear fellow citizens of Leonberg, today I am writing with a heavy heart. My beloved husband, Harald v. Hohenzollern, died completely unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac death. This loss hits me very deep," while sharing several photos of them.

Advertisement

Also Read | Internet reacts as George Clooney, Amal casually chat with King Charles at event

Prince Harald died of a heart attack in Namibia, where he was engaged in the diamond industry. Meanwhile, Princess Josefa is campaigning for re-election as mayor of Leonberg in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, according to a report by People.

The couple married in September 2024 in Josefa's hometown of Kollnburg after meeting two years earlier, Hello! reports. Their first child is expected in July.

Also Read | Harry to invite royals to Invictus Games as gesture of reconciliation: Report

"I need time to grieve, say goodbye and be there for our unborn child," the princess wrote in her message. “That's why I will be stepping back from campaigning and social media in the coming days,” she added.

"I hope for your understanding during this time off and thank you from the bottom of my heart at this point for your condolences and support," she concluded.

Advertisement

The House of Hohenzollern is a formal German royal dynasty, with members originating from Hohenzollern, Brandenburg, Prussia, the German Empire, and Romania. While the princess is popular among the locals as the “singing mayor." She is a music lover and frequently attends cultural events in the area.