Prince Harry's Spare may be hurtling towards a rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time, but his relationship with the British royal family remains unchanged. Approximately a month after the tell-all autobiography was published, other members of the Royal family have refused to tender an apology -or indeed react to the explosive revelations in any way.

According to an US Weekly report, the palace has not made an apology to Prince Harry or his wife Meghan. The embattled royal had previously sought an apology for the way Markle had been treated.

"You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean... That's the saddest part about it - it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn't help themselves. If you don't lead by example, what is the point in living?" he had said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph just before the publication of Spare.

In the past two months as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a six-part Netflix documentary and then a memoir, internal family divisions and allegations about their behaviour towards the estranged royals have made headlines across the world. But in spite of the heightened media scrutiny, the British royals have given no public response to the claims. Rather, they have focused attention on their official duties and campaigning issues.

Meanwhile as King Charles' coronation draws increasingly nearer, there is no clarity on whether his younger son will be attending the event. The coronation is scheduled for May this year and preparations are currently underway for a three-day merrymaking jamboree that will rival Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last June.