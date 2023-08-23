Royal rules: Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte not allowed to have dinner with William, Kate1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Young members of the Royal Family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are separated from their parents during formal gatherings and are seated at a designated children's table until they learn 'the art of polite conversation'.
A distinct set of guidelines govern the behaviour of the young members of the Royal Family, setting them apart not just in public appearances but also within the confines of their residences.
