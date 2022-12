The historical action movie "RRR" directed by S. S. Rajamouli has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the best picture non-English language category. "RRR", a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) posted the announcement on the Golden Globe Awards' official Twitter account.

"Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.

Winners of the award will be announced on 10 January, 2023 in a televised ceremony on Comcast Corp's NBC.

Another recent accolade of RRR

Celebrity composer MM Keeravaani was honoured with the LAFCA's best music score award earlier today for his work on director SS Rajamouli's worldwide hit "RRR."

"Dosti," "Naatu Naatu," "Janani," "Komuram Bheemudo," "Raamam Raaghavam," "Etthara Jenda," and "Komma Uyyala" are just a few of the seven original songs that Keeravaani wrote for the pan-Indian entertainer.

