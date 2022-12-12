RRR: S S Rajamouli's grand period film nominated for Golden Globe awards 2023

The historical action movie "RRR" directed by S. S. Rajamouli has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the best picture non-English language category. "RRR", a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

