Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  RRR: S S Rajamouli's grand period film nominated for Golden Globe awards 2023

RRR: S S Rajamouli's grand period film nominated for Golden Globe awards 2023

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST Edited By Paurush Omar ( with inputs from PTI )
A still from RRR, which has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category

S S Rajamouli's period action film ‘RRR’ has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the best picture non-English language category

The historical action movie "RRR" directed by S. S. Rajamouli has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the best picture non-English language category. "RRR", a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

The historical action movie "RRR" directed by S. S. Rajamouli has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the best picture non-English language category. "RRR", a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", German anti-war drama "All Quiet on the Western Front", Argentine historical drama "Argentina, 1985", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) posted the announcement on the Golden Globe Awards' official Twitter account.

On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) posted the announcement on the Golden Globe Awards' official Twitter account.

"Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.

"Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language - All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR #GoldenGlobes," the tweet read.

Winners of the award will be announced on 10 January, 2023 in a televised ceremony on Comcast Corp's NBC.

Winners of the award will be announced on 10 January, 2023 in a televised ceremony on Comcast Corp's NBC.

Another recent accolade of RRR

Celebrity composer MM Keeravaani was honoured with the LAFCA's best music score award earlier today for his work on director SS Rajamouli's worldwide hit "RRR."

Another recent accolade of RRR

Celebrity composer MM Keeravaani was honoured with the LAFCA's best music score award earlier today for his work on director SS Rajamouli's worldwide hit "RRR."

"Dosti," "Naatu Naatu," "Janani," "Komuram Bheemudo," "Raamam Raaghavam," "Etthara Jenda," and "Komma Uyyala" are just a few of the seven original songs that Keeravaani wrote for the pan-Indian entertainer.

"Dosti," "Naatu Naatu," "Janani," "Komuram Bheemudo," "Raamam Raaghavam," "Etthara Jenda," and "Komma Uyyala" are just a few of the seven original songs that Keeravaani wrote for the pan-Indian entertainer.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP