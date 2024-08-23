RRR’s ’Naatu Naatu’ song, shot at Ukrainian President’s official residence, is in news again; here’s why

  • What's interesting is that the song was shot in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s residence in the now war-torn Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Updated23 Aug 2024, 10:32 PM IST
RRR actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the song Naatu Naatu.
RRR actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the song Naatu Naatu.

Remember the 'Naatu Nattu' song from SS Rajamouli's movie 'RRR' that awarded the Best Original Song—Motion Picture at Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars and at Golden Globes 2023!

It was written by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. It was also the first song from an Indian film to win the award that beat other top songs from Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and others.

Why it is in news now?

The song had great dancers – Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr – showing their moves and showing their amazing moves. But what's interesting is that the song was shot in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s residence in the now war-torn Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Considering the song was shot in Kyiv, it is important to note that most of the crew members who worked during the shooting, joined the war against Russia.

According to Conde Nast Traveller, the film's producer, Anna Palenchuk, took up arms when the war broke out.

Also, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who played an important role in getting the team to get access to the Presidential residence for shooting, is now considered as one of the biggest targets after President Zelenskyy.

PM Modi in Kyiv:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv via 'Force One train' from Poland. He was invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora on reaching Kyiv. He is also the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine.

Agenda for PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine?

During the visit, both leaders are expected to discuss collaboration in defence, economic and business relations, and science and technology. Zelenskyy’s office confirmed Modi’s trip and said that “multiple cooperation agreements, and bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues” are on the table.

With inputs from agencies.

 

 

 

 

 

