1.77 crore: Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' sandals sold for this price

A pair of sandals owned by Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs were were sold for $218,750 (approximately ₹1.7 crore). The "well used" brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said.
"The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use," the auction house said in the listing on its website.
As per the details on the auction house's website, Steve Jobs wore these sandals during many pivotal moments in Apple’s history. In 1976, he hatched the beginnings of Apple computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak while occasionally wearing these sandals.
“The sandals have been a part of multiple exhibitions, including but not limited to Salone del Mobile in Milano, Italy in 2017, at the Birkenstock Headquarters in Rahms, Germany in 2017, at Birkenstock's first United States store in SoHo, New York, at IMM Koln, a furniture fair in Cologne, Germany, Zeit Event Berlin for the magazine Die Zeit in 2018, and most recently with the History Museum Wurttemberg in Stuttgart, Germany," the auction house mentioned.
The sandals are well used, but still appear intact. Each sandal features its original Birkenstock adjustable buckles and Birkenstock stamping on the inner edge of the suede leather foot straps. The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use. The rubber soles of the sandals show heavy wear from use. Includes a hard case for protective storage and transport.
In an interview with Vogue, Chrisann Brennan, the Apple co-founder's former wife, talked about the iconic staple of Mr Jobs' wardrobe. She said, "The sandals were part of his simple side. They were his uniform. The great thing about a uniform is that you don't have to worry about what to wear in the morning."
The sandals were expected to bring USD 60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was USD 218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.
Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.
Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
